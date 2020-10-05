Fallen Myrtle Beach police officer’s church to hold candlelight vigil

Myrtle Beach police PFC Jacob Hancher (Source: Serve & Connect via Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff | October 5, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT - Updated October 5 at 5:14 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A fallen Myrtle Beach police officer’s church family will be holding a vigil to honor him on Wednesday.

Myrtle Beach PFC Jacob Hancher was a parishioner of the Catholic Church of St. James in Conway. During his time as a parishioner, he served as a missionary on a 2017 mission to Honduras.

The church announced it will be holding a Candlelight Rosary Vigil in memory of Hancher.

It will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Columbarium at St. James.

Those who attend are asked to bring their own rosary, candle and chair.

Hancher was shot and killed while responding to a domestic dispute Saturday night along 14th Avenue South.

According to the MBPD, Hancher had four years as a community officer and just under one year as a police officer.

His funeral arrangements have not been announced.

