DHEC reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 197 new cases of COVID-19, and four additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 147,116 and those who have died to 5,043, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 61 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to DHEC. There were no additional deaths in Horry County.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Sunday statewide was 4,947 and the percent positive was 11.0%.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Currently, there are 112 mobile testing events scheduled through Nov. 23 and there are 316 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
