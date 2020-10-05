Coroner office identifies suspect killed in deadly Myrtle Beach officer-involved shooting

A Myrtle Beach police officer has died following a shooting late Saturday night around 14th Avenue South.
By WMBF News Staff | October 5, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT - Updated October 5 at 2:19 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed during a deadly officer-involved shooting that also took the life a Myrtle Beach police officer.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 20-year-old John Derek Aycoth died in the shooting. He lived in Myrtle Beach.

Willard said that Aycoth died from a gunshot wound around 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of 14th Avenue South.

Myrtle Beach PFC. Jacob Hancher also died in the shooting. A second Myrtle Beach police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries during the incident and has been released from the hospital.

Hancher and another Myrtle Beach officer were responding to a domestic call when shots were fired, according to authorities.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

