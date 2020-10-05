Conway City Council unanimously extends face mask ordinance

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The ordinance requiring people to wear face masks in certain places in Conway has been extended for another month.
The Conway City Council unanimously voted in favor of extending the mask mandate. It is now set to expire at 9 a.m. Nov. 3, unless city leaders vote to extend it again, or end it before that date.
People and employees in retail businesses and food service establishments, such as restaurants, must wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Exceptions to the face mask ordinance include when people are eating food at a restaurant, if it’s against someone’s religious belief, medical concerns and children under the age of five do not have to wear a mask.
Anyone not wearing a mask could face a $25 fine and if a business does not enforce the mask mandate then they could face a $100 fine.
