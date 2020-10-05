Community members asked to line Highway 17 Bypass to honor fallen Myrtle Beach officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The body of a fallen Myrtle Beach officer is expected to depart Charleston for Myrtle Beach later Monday.
PFC. Jacob Hancher was shot and killed over the weekend while responding to a domestic call.
Hancher’s body was escorted to Charleston from Grand Strand Regional Medical Center early Monday morning for an autopsy.
The escort is expected to depart Charleston around 12 p.m. The body will be taken to McMillan-Small Funeral Home in Myrtle Beach.
The escort will travel south along Highway 17 Bypass before turning down Mr. Joe White Avenue to pass the police station. It will then turn left on 21st Avenue and return to Highway 17 Bypass en route to the funeral home.
Community members wishing to pay their respects to Hancher are asked to line the route along Highway 17 Bypass.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.