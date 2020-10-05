Columbus County deputy saves man from structure fire

“Deputy Zehnder rushed inside the residence and observed an unresponsive male on the couch. Deputy Zehnder carried the male out of the house to safety. The male was described as very pale and almost blue in color. Deputy Zehnder was able to get the male to respond after administering sternum rubs,” according to a press release. “The victim was left with his neighbor while Deputy Zehnder grabbed his fire extinguisher from his patrol vehicle, and ran back into the residence to extinguish the fire."