Captain Evans talks about the importance of a Knox box

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -This week is fire prevention week and the Myrtle Beach fire department is fortunate they have an in house training academy.
They use props from a company called Knox. These props help them reach fires in high rise buildings like the hotels we have here in Myrtle Beach.
They use commercial Knox Boxes when they need to get into one of the hotel rooms in our area. There is a special key in all of the rigs that can be released by dispatch. The Knox box has keys they need to get in a door so they won’t have to break it.
The Myrtle Beach fire department also has residential Knox Boxes. This is great for people that live alone and may need some help. Instead of putting a key under a rock or doormat, using the Knox Box is an easy way for the firefighters to get inside and help!
