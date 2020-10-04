Police: 1 dead after crash in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - One person is dead after a crash in Lumberton, according to authorities.
The Lumberton Police Department said dispatchers were notified of a crash at Noir Street and Almanac Road at 10:44 a.m. Sunday. Officers and first responders arrived to find a 2000 Ford Ranger ran off the road and overturned with the driver still inside. Police said the truck came to rest on its roof.
The victim was later identified as 66-year-old William Albert Euliss, of Lumberton, police said. Authorities added an autopsy will be scheduled.
