‘His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten’: S.C. law enforcement agencies react to death of Myrtle Beach Police officer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Reactions and condolences continued pouring to the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Sunday, after one of its officers died following a shooting Saturday night.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety tweeted its condolences Sunday morning, offering “thoughts and prayers” to MBPD.
“We join the Myrtle Beach community in mourning the loss of PFC Jacob Hancher, who was killed in the line of duty,” tweeted the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. “We are praying for his family, fellow MBPD officers and other loved ones near and far. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington Police Department and the York County Sheriff’s Office also sent condolences Sunday morning.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.