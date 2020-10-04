FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 26 forms, Gamma continues through Gulf

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression 26 has formed in the Caribbean and is expected to become a Hurricane Delta.
At 11:00 pm, the center of Tropical Depression Twenty-Six was located near latitude 17.0 North, longitude 77.3 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph, and this general motion should continue for the next day or so. A faster northwestward motion is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On the forecast track, the center of the depression is expected to pass just south of Jamaica through early Monday, move near or over the Cayman Islands Monday night, and approach the Isle of Youth and western Cuba Tuesday afternoon or evening. The system is forecast to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night or early Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next few days and the system is forecast to be a tropical storm when it nears the Cayman Islands on Monday, and a hurricane when it moves near or over western Cuba on Tuesday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.
Tropical Storm Gamma
At 10:00 PM CDT, data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicated that the center of Tropical Storm Gamma was located near latitude 22.8 North, longitude 87.2 West. The tropical storm is drifting toward the east near 2 mph. Gamma is forecast to gradually turn toward the southwest or west-southwest on Monday and move slowly in that direction through mid-week.
On the forecast track, the center of Gamma will continue to meander offshore of the northern Yucatan Peninsula tonight and pass near or just offshore of the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday and Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours.
Gradual weakening is anticipated to begin on Monday and continue into Tuesday. Afterward, little change in strength is forecast. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure based on measurements from the hurricane hunter plane is 998 mb.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.