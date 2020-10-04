FIRST ALERT: A few showers today before the return of fall-like weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered showers and cool temperatures return across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The best chance of rain will set up along the Grand Strand, where a 40% chance of showers is expected. While it won’t be a total washout, off and on showers with moderate downpours will be possible tomorrow. A few showers will be possible across the Pee Dee, but overall it will stay isolated. A 20% chance of rain is in the forecast tomorrow.
Once we get through tomorrow, the forecast shows a lot of improvements! Highs will warm back into the middle and upper 70s with the forecast staying mostly rain free throughout next week.
