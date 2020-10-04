DHEC: Over 600 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 12 additional deaths reported

COVID-19 graphic (Source: WIS)
By WMBF News Staff | October 4, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT - Updated October 4 at 11:44 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 619 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, and 12 more deaths across the state.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 146,576 since the start of the pandemic to and those who have died to 3,255, officials said.

In Horry County, there were 47 new COVID-19 cases reported and no new deaths in the latest data. Officials said that death occurred in an elderly patient. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.



Hospitals in the state report their information to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

