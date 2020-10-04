Crews responding to a tanker truck losing fuel in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - Crews are responding to a hazardous materials incident in Pawleys Island, according to authorities.
Midway Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of South Causeway Road and Highway 17 Sunday afternoon. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office added it was caused by a fuel truck spilling gasoline into the parking lot of the Hot Spot convenience store.
GCSO also said Midway requested a 2,000-foot perimeter be established around the scene. Midway Fire Rescue also said areas of Highway 17 at Beaumont Road and Tyson Road are all closed.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes, if possible.
