U.S. Senate candidates Graham, Harrison to debate in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The candidates in the South Carolina race for U.S. Senate will debate in Columbia Saturday night.
Incumbent Lindsey Graham and challenger Jaime Harrison will meet at the Historically Black Allen University in Columbia. The debate is set to start at 8 p.m. and last one hour.
You can watch the debate on air, on our website, on our news app, and on our Facebook page.
MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to watch the debate live
The debate is hosted by WMBF News, our sister station WIS and our parent company Gray Media.
There will be no live audience, but all others in attendance will wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
WIS News Anchor Judi Gatson will serve as the moderator. A panel of several other journalists from across the state will also ask questions.
Panelists include WMBF News anchor Eric Weisfeld as well as:
- Bill Sharpe (WCSC)
- Adam Mintzer (WIS)
- Joe Bustos (The State)
- Alonzo Julian (Allen University)
- Video submitted questions from Richard Rogers (WRDW) and Mike Cihla (WTOC)
- Bill Sharpe (WCSC)
- Adam Mintzer (WIS)
- Joe Bustos (The State)
- Alonzo Julian (Allen University)
- Video submitted questions from Richard Rogers (WRDW) and Mike Cihla (WTOC)
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.