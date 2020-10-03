River Otters are very popular to see while visiting the Lowcountry Zoo at Brookgreen Gardens

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -While visiting Brookgreen Gardens, a cool place to check out is the lowcountry zoo!
A favorite is the river otters! They have two exhibits where you can see the otters.
It is so much fun to watch the otters swim around and play with each other. They are very cute but they do have sharp teeth. They are made to chew through clam shells and fish bones. The otters at Brookgreen are a part of the weasel family.
The lowcountry zoo is open 7 days a week.
