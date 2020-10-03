Man arrested for alleged sex crimes with minor met on dating app

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man for improper sexual conduct with a minor he met on the internet.
Paul Carter Meza, 20, has been charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies say the incident was reported at around 11 p.m. Friday after the 13-year-old victim’s step-grandmother walked into a room to find the victim laying naked on a bed and Meza fleeing through the window.
Meza said he met the victim on the dating app “Clover” where deputies say Meza believed the victim to be 18.
Affidavits state investigators discovered the identity of Meza because he left his wallet in the victim’s room during his hurried exit.
Deputies say they arrested Meza Saturday whereupon he confessed that he had inappropriately touched and had intercourse with the minor.
Meza is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.