Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
MBPD said the shooting occurred at 10 p.m. Saturday on the 400 block of 14th Avenue South. Officials added that officers are investigating, and there is a large law enforcement presence in the area.
All southbound lanes are also closed, according to MBPD.
Officials said more information will be provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division at a later time.
No other details were immediately available.
