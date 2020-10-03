FIRST ALERT: Sunday showers return to the forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another cool and crisp fall like evening is on the way for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Overnight lows will dip down into the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll stay mostly dry through the overnight with clouds steadily increasing. These clouds will be ahead of rain chances on the way for the second half of the weekend.
The best chance pf rain will set up along the Grand Strand, where a 40% chance of showers is expected. While it won’t be a total washout, off and on showers with moderate downpours will be possible tomorrow.
A few showers will be possible across the Pee Dee, but overall it will stay isolated. A 20% chance of rain is in the forecast tomorrow.
Once we get through tomorrow, the forecast shows a lot of improvements! Highs will warm back into the middle and upper 70s with things staying mostly rain free throughout next week.
