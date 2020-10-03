DHEC: SC COVID-19 cases surpass 145,000, over 30 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 649 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, and more 31 deaths across the state.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 145,953 since the start of the pandemic to and those who have died to 3,243, officials said.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Friday statewide was 1,991 and the percent positive was 32.6%. DHEC said the high percent positive reported Saturday is a result of delayed electronic lab reports that the agency is processing.
Hospitals in the state report their information to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Currently, there are 119 mobile testing events scheduled through Nov. 23 and there are 316 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
