Chanticleers control clock and Red Wolves in Sun Belt-opening win

After the two defenses flexed their muscles over the first two series of the game, the Red Wolves broke through first by going over the top of the Coastal defense on back-to-back plays with the second one a 33-yard touchdown pass and catch from Bonner to Dahu Green in the corner of the end zone. The five-play, 82-yard scoring drive was capped off by a Blake Grupe PAT to put the visitors in front 7-0 with 5:38 to go in the first quarter.