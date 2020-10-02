WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 2

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Here’s a look around the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the second week of high school football kicks off.
This story will be updated as new scores come in. All games begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
CLASS 5A
Conway at Carolina Forest
Socastee at St. James
CLASS 4A
Myrtle Beach at Georgetown
South Florence at North Myrtle Beach
Hartsville at West Florence
Wilson at Darlington
CLASS 3A
Aynor at Dillon
Loris at Waccamaw
Lakewood at Lake City
Crestwood at Marlboro County
CLASS 2A
Andrews at Mullins
Lee Central at Latta
Kingstree at Marion
CLASS 1A
Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds
East Clarendon at Lake View
Johnsonville at Timmonsville
McBee at Lamar
Carvers Bay at Scott’s Branch
C.E. Murray at Hemingway
