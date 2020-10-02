Two new K-9 officers join the force in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety introduced two new K-9 officers Friday morning.
Moose and Big Mac, who are Belgium Malinois puppies from the same litter, are nearly six months old, but police said they are “growing like weeds."
They have been placed in the care of two department K-9 instructors until they are old enough to train for law enforcement purposes.
John “Mac” McKinney donated Big Mac to the department back in June, police said.
“We were able to purchase one of his brothers with generous funds donated by the Surfside Chapter of the Women of the Moose Lodge,” the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post.
The department chose the names Mac and Moose “after the people/organization who made it possible to get them.”
The pups will eventually replace the department’s current K-9′s when they retire.
