One injured in crash on S.C. 544 Friday morning

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash late Friday morning on S.C. 544 in Horry County.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the collision happened on the beachbound side of S.C. 544 in the area of Cabots Creek Drive around 11:46 a.m.
One person was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, first responders said.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
