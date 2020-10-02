Marion City Council member facing charge of Medicaid fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A member of the Marion City Council has been charged with medical assistance provider fraud, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Latashia “Tassie” Vasthi Lewis was charged on Sept. 25 and turned herself in that morning to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, a press release stated.
Lewis is charged with filing false claims under the Medicaid program. The arrest warrant alleges that, between Nov. 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020, while working as a home health aide for Addus Healthcare, she submitted fraudulent time entries indicating that she had provided care to a client when she had not.
The fraudulent time entries caused the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to pay Addus Healthcare for services that the defendant did not perform, the release stated. Addus Healthcare then paid Lewis for the time documented in the submissions.
Filing a false claim by a medical provider is a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a fine up to $1,000, according to the AG’s office.
