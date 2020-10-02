Man charged in connection robberies in Florence County, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man is in custody and charged in connection to robberies in Florence County, according to authorities.
On Friday, Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Nikkikel Niquan Hickson was taken into custody Wednesday in connection to a robbery of the Family Dollar on West Palmetto Street.
Hickson was charged with strong-arm robbery and third-degree assault and battery. He also had other outstanding warrants, according to deputies.
FCSO investigators also charged Hickson with armed robbery in connection to a Sept. 22 incident at Lowe’s on David McLeod Boulevard, and strong-arm robbery in connection to a separate incident at Walmart on Irby Street on Sept. 23.
Hickson was also charged with petit larceny with enhancement in connection to another incident at the Dollar General store on North Cashua Drive that occurred on Sept. 27, according to deputies.
Online records show Hickson is held at the Florence County Detention Center under a $37,000 bond.
