Horry County Police launch ‘Patches for a Cause’
By WMBF News Staff | October 2, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT - Updated October 2 at 8:09 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department announced on Friday the launch of ‘HCPD Patches for a Cause.’

The long-term community service initiative support projects and programs throughout the county through the sale of patches, officials said.

The initial line-up includes patches for cancer awareness and autism awareness.

“The HCPD team worked hard to choose a set of initial colors and designs that have multiple meanings - for example, lavender is the color for both general cancer awareness and domestic violence awareness,” HCPD said on Facebook.

In a similar fashion, the puzzle piece represents both autism and other sensory sensitivities, officials said.

Each patch costs $10 and will be mailed out.

To order a patch, click here.

