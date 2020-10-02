Horry County Police launch ‘Patches for a Cause’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department announced on Friday the launch of ‘HCPD Patches for a Cause.’
The long-term community service initiative support projects and programs throughout the county through the sale of patches, officials said.
The initial line-up includes patches for cancer awareness and autism awareness.
“The HCPD team worked hard to choose a set of initial colors and designs that have multiple meanings - for example, lavender is the color for both general cancer awareness and domestic violence awareness,” HCPD said on Facebook.
In a similar fashion, the puzzle piece represents both autism and other sensory sensitivities, officials said.
Each patch costs $10 and will be mailed out.
To order a patch, click here.
