Horry County police investigating after virtual classroom hacked, according to district

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a virtual classroom used by Horry County students was hacked, district officials said.
According to information from Horry County Schools, Carolina Forest High School experienced an “unfortunate situation” in Google Meet on Friday morning.
The teacher immediately shut the person out of Google Meet and reported the incident to administration, according to district spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.
“Hacks are occurring across the state where individuals obtain Google account information and login posing as students enrolled in the class,” according to a statement from the district. “CFHS and the HCS take these incidences seriously and continue to work to find ways to prevent further issues of this nature.”
Bourcier added that Carolina Forest High has had two incidents the district believes is the same hacker.
