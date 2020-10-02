Gov. McMaster lifts restaurant occupancy limits across S.C.

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster announced a new executive order on Friday, allowing restaurants across the state to operate at full capacity.
“South Carolina is open for business,” said McMaster in a statement. “Our state’s approach has been a measured, deliberate, and targeted one - aimed at keeping our economy open and our people safe.”
Effective immediately, Executive Order 2020-63 lifts all occupancy restrictions in restaurants in South Carolina. Previously, restaurants were allowed to operate at 50% capacity.
It does not remove other safety guidelines, including required uses of face coverings for customers and staff. It also does not lift McMaster’s “Last Call” order, which does not allow for the sale or consumption of alcohol past 11 p.m. in restaurants or bars.
The governor’s office said the “Last Call” order will remain in effect until further notice. Officials said restaurants are also encouraged to practice the following other safety measures:
- Space indoor and outdoor tables 6 feet apart, to the extent possible.
- Limit seating each table to no more than 8 customers and patrons, exclusive of family units or members of the same household.
- Adopt and enforce a process to ensure that customers and patrons are able to maintain a minimum of 6 feet of separation from other parties while waiting to be seated.
- Minimize, modify, or discontinue services that allow customers and patrons to fill or refill their own beverage cups.
