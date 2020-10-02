Former Midway Par 3 course officially opens under new name, new management

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For three years, the golf course formerly known as Midway Par 3 sat abandoned along U.S. 17 Business right across from Myrtle Beach International Airport, but Friday, it officially reopened under a new name and new management.
The course is now known as the Aero Club Short Course. Friday marked the first day golfers could enjoy the new course.
It’s gone through several upgrades, including speakers that play music for golfers. Owner Chip Smith of Atlantic Golf Management said golfers will enjoy the new offerings.
“Just be prepared to have fun,” Smith said. “It’s, as I say, a lot different than normal golf.”
Many golfers showed up for the soft opening Friday. They enjoyed their time.
“It’s a great experience, it’s very relaxing, you can do it a couple hours," Jim Korszeniewski said. "You’re not going to be burdened with a lot of stress.”
Korszeniewski played 18 holes on his birthday with his friend Lon Schultz. They both had a great time.
“I love this course," Schultz said. "It’s a short course, 18 holes, not crowded. It’s very relaxing.”
The course remains open until 10 p.m. every day, so golfers can enjoy hitting the links under the lights.
Golfers can play either nine holes or 18, and since it’s only par threes, it doesn’t take long to finish.
Smith said most golfers can get through 18 holes in just over an hour.
A round of golf costs $29 for 18 holes and $17 for nine holes. Locals get a discount by paying $25 for 18 holes and $15 for nine holes.
