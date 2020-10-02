FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 25 strengthens into Tropical Storm Gamma

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tropical Depression 25 has strengthened to form Tropical Storm Gamma.
At 7:00 PM CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Gamma was located near latitude 18.8 North, longitude 85.8 West. Gamma is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph, and a gradual turn toward the north-northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of the tropical cyclone should be near the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next few days. The estimated minimum central pressure based on data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunters is 1000 mb .
SYSTEM #2
A tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. This wave is forecast to move westward at 15 to 20 mph during the next several days, and environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development when the system is over the central or western Caribbean Sea early next week. The chance of development is at 30% over the next five days.
It’s important to note that this poses no threat to the Carolinas or United States at this time but will need to be monitored over the next five days. The next storm name would be Gamma.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.