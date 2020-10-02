FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 25 strengthens into Tropical Storm Gamma

At 7:00 PM CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Gamma was located near latitude 18.8 North, longitude 85.8 West. Gamma is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph, and a gradual turn toward the north-northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of the tropical cyclone should be near the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next few days. The estimated minimum central pressure based on data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunters is 1000 mb .