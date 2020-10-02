FIRST ALERT: Fall weather continues, few showers Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Fall weather continues this weekend with sunny skies giving way to a few light showers on Sunday.
Today will see plenty of sunshine through the morning giving way to increasing clouds by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures today will climb to around 70 by the afternoon.
An area of low pressure will track off the coast tonight through Sunday and spread clouds and a few showers into the region.
Tonight will see skies becoming cloudy near the coast. Temperatures will drop into the middle 50s inland and to near 60 along the Grand Strand. A few sprinkles or light showers will be possible after midnight.
The area of low pressure will make its closest pass on Sunday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through much of the day and a few light showers will be possible from time to time near the beaches. Rain chances range from just 20% inland to 40% along the coast. Any rain that falls will be light and spottty. Temperatures will be held down into the upper 60s on Sunday thanks to the mostly cloudy skies.
We will quickly dry out heading into the start of the new work week. Pleasant temperatures, sunshine, and an overall quiet pattern of weather will continue into most of the next week.
