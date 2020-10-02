FIRST ALERT: Cooler weather arrives for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clear skies and cooler weather stick around for the end of the week and into the weekend behind that weak cold front that moved through last night. That front reinforced cooler air and fall-like temperatures for afternoon highs over the next several days.
Afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine and no humidity. Northwesterly winds will be breezy at times today with cool and crisp weather for any outdoor plans.
If you are headed out tonight for any plans, that light jacket will be needed the later you are out. The forecast looks great for a night out with friends or even cheering on your favorite high school football team! Our Game of the Week between Conway and Carolina Forest looks nice with perfect football weather!
The weekend will more of the same with daytime temperatures both Saturday and Sunday climbing into the lower 70s with lower humidity. Fall weather!
Our only rain chance over the next seven days comes from a weak low pressure system off shore on Sunday. As of now, the track keeps most of the moisture off the Grand Strand and out over the Atlantic. Regardless, cloud cover will increase on Sunday and and a light shower will be possible Sunday afternoon. We will keep an eye on that forecast.
