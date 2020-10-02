FIRST ALERT: Cool tonight before a beautiful weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cool and crisp fall-like evening is expected across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as we head towards this evening. Temperatures tonight will dip down into the low 50s, even the low 40s for some.
As we head into our Saturday, it will be a chilly start to the day, which will set us up for a cool and quiet afternoon overall. Highs will top out in the low 70s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee with plenty of sunshine throughout the day
Sunday will bring the return of clouds and a few spotty showers, but mostly for the beaches. The heaviest rain will set up off-shore, with isolated showers taking place Sunday afternoon across the beaches.
We will quickly dry out heading into the start of the new work week. Pleasant temperatures, sunshine, and an overall quiet pattern of weather will continue into most of the next week.
