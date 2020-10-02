Dr. Michael T. Benson tapped as new president of Coastal Carolina University

“My family and I are ecstatic to be joining Coastal Carolina University,” Benson said. “We appreciate the board of trustees entrusting us with this amazing responsibility, and we pledge to do everything we can to build on the solid foundation already in place. There are limitless opportunities ahead. What a great time to be a Chanticleer. We look forward to getting involved on campus and in the community and to helping our students succeed any way we can," Benson said.