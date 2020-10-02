Dr. Michael T. Benson tapped as new president of Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University’s search for a new leader has come to an end.
Dr. Michael T. Benson was announced as the school’s third president on Friday. He will formally assume the role on Jan. 2, 2021.
Benson, 55, most recently served as the 13th president of Eastern Kentucky University from 2013 to 2020 and was named president emeritus of EKU in December 2019. Benson also served as president of Southern Utah University and Snow College in Ephraim, Utah prior to his stint at EKU.
Benson is currently a visiting professor in the Department of History of Science and Technology in the Krieger School of Arts & Sciences at Johns Hopkins University.
“My family and I are ecstatic to be joining Coastal Carolina University,” Benson said. “We appreciate the board of trustees entrusting us with this amazing responsibility, and we pledge to do everything we can to build on the solid foundation already in place. There are limitless opportunities ahead. What a great time to be a Chanticleer. We look forward to getting involved on campus and in the community and to helping our students succeed any way we can," Benson said.
Coastal Carolina University’s Board of Trustees closed the presidential search last month.
Benson replaces Dr. David DeCenzo, who has served as the school’s president since 2007.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.