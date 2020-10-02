DHEC: Over 250 new COVID-19 cases in SC, nearly 1,500 more in delayed test results

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 256 Friday new cases of COVID-19, and 12 more deaths across the state.
In addition, DHEC announced 1,479 more positive test results from the period of Sept. 24 through Oct. 2. The agency said it updated 23,902 total results Friday due to an unexpected delay while it aimed to improve their internal process for collecting electronic lab reports. It did not impact patients being notified of their test results, according to DHEC.
DHEC also said normal reporting of cases will resume Saturday. A list of the delayed results for each day is being compiled, and more information can be found on the agency’s county dashboard.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 144,366 since the start of the pandemic to and those who have died to 3,211, officials said.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 1,670 and the percent positive was 15.3%.
Hospitals in the state report their information to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Currently, there are 131 mobile testing events scheduled through Nov. 23 and there are 323 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.