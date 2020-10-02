Coroner: One person dead following double shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person has died following injuries sustained in a double shooting Thursday night in Florence County, according to coroner Keith von Lutcken.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Light Street near North Vista Elementary School after reports of the shooting.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No suspects have been named at this time.
