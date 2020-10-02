CCU reports over a dozen new COVID-19 cases among students

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University reported additional COVID-19 cases on campus Friday morning.
From Sept. 24 through Sept. 30, the school said 14 more students tested positive for COVID-19. In that same timeframe, CCU reported no additional cases among staff.
CCU now reports 306 cumulative positive cases on campus from June 8 to Sept. 30.
As defined by the university, cumulative positive cases are the “combined totals of all University symptomatic testing results, regular surveillance testing results of student-athletes per NCAA guidelines, and positive test results reported by students and employees.”
As of Sept. 30, 24 students are in isolation (0.6% of the residential population), while 44 students (1.2% of the residential population) are in quarantine, CCU said.
The latest data shows another dip in confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus, as CCU reported 27 students and no staff members tested positive for the virus from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.