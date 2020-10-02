CCU launches campaign encouraging students to vote in November election

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University is raising awareness for the upcoming presidential election through an engagement campaign called ChantsVote, university officials announced Friday.
According to a press release, CCU’s Office of Student Life started the campaign with the goal of encouraging the campus community to let their voices be heard.
Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to sign up for a voter registration tool called TurboVote, which aims to simplify the voting process, according to CCU.
TurboVote offers its users information about the voter registration process, how to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail, a link to BallotPedia to view a sample ballot and research candidates, and CCU and South Carolina specific information. TurboVote also helps voters stay informed about election changes and voting options in their area by sending them text and email alerts, the release stated.
The 2020 Presidential Election is on Nov. 3. In South Carolina, the last day to register to vote online is Oct. 4, and the last day to register by mail is Oct. 5.
