Tidelands Health’s annual ‘In the Pink’ breast cancer awareness walk goes virtual for 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Tidelands Health is having its' annual “In the Pink” walk to raise money and awareness virtually this year.
It’s an effort to make progress in the fight against a disease that will impact one in eight women in the United States in her lifetime, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
People can sign up for the virtual walk alone or as part of a team using this link. Tidelands Health decided to make the event virtual in 2020 to limit the possible spread of COVID-19.
Still, no matter how the event is happening, Tidelands Health Foundation Executive Director Jessica Sasser said there’s still a need. It’s $40 to register and money raised goes to the Tidelands Health Breast Care Fund.
Sasser explained how donated dollars will help women locally.
“So if a patient is underinsured or uninsured and does not qualify for any government assistance, they can receive a free mammogram through the breast care fund. We will fund that and if there is any other diagnoses after that, there are situations where we will fund as well," Sasser said.
Breast cancer can happen to anyone, including men.
According to breastcancer.org, while it’s considered rare, over 2,000 men are expected to be diagnosed with the disease this year.
So far Tidelands' virtual walk campaign progress is over $39,000. Sasser said while it’s different for 2020, the event is still a way for people to bond.
“I think it’s really a great way to connect with others in the community that have experienced maybe going through breast cancer treatments or maybe have a family member going through this right now or maybe survived. I think it’s just a great way for everybody to come together for the cause and that support system is so important," she said.
Tidelands Health also has an option for participants to buy a $5 butterfly in honor of, in memory of, or celebrating someone who is a breast cancer survivor.
Participants will receive good bags including a t-shirt with a 15 on the front, representing the 15th anniversary of the event. Tidelands said people can pick them up during a drive-thru on Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Waccamaw Medical Park East in Murrells Inlet.
