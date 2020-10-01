Lawmaker holds town hall on evictions as thousands may be filed in 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In South Carolina, we could see thousands of evictions filed by early next year.
The issue is becoming a growing concern for lawmakers and community stakeholders.
According to a recent report by the National Council of State Housing Agencies (NCSHA), 120,000 evictions are estimated to be filed by January 2021 in South Carolina. The range of rent shortfall is predicted to be between $329 million to $429 million.
Although the Centers for Disease Control issued a temporary eviction moratorium as a COVID-19 safety measure, there are worries on both sides of the issue.
On Thursday, Rep. Marvin Pendarvis held a town hall in North Charleston as part of his tour called “The Dream to Reality Tour: Uncovering South Carolina’s Eviction Crisis”.
Different elected officials, organizations, and community stakeholders came together to discuss evictions.
“A running theme [at all my stops] are we need state-wide housing courts, and we need landlord or tenants to have ability to a right to council and representation when they go into court,” Pendarvis said. “There is this idea of a mandatory mediation, so that the parties can work out to the issues before they get to an eviction.”
Jaymes McCloud is the CEO of J.H.W. Enterprises, LLC Property Management. He said he has been on both sides of the issue and wants to see more communication happen in the future.
“The reality of it is there are some challenges, there are some issues," he said. “We both, we being landlords and property managers and the tenants, need to have an even playing field to make sure everybody’s protected.”
