S.C. woman found dead in yard was mauled by dogs, coroner says

GRAY COURT, S.C. (WYFF) - Officials in Laurens County say a woman died Tuesday after she was mauled by dogs.
Laurens County Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said an autopsy was performed Wednesday after a woman was found dead in a yard on Allegra Lane.
Officials said she was found by a home health care nurse.
Canupp identified the woman as Jacqueline Nicole Robinson, 32, of Gray Court.
She said an autopsy revealed the cause of death was “mauled by dogs.”
Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office Courtney Snow told WYFF News 4 on Tuesday that several dogs were removed from the premises.
