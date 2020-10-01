Robeson County schools hold voter registration drives at high schools; stresses importance of voting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - The Public Schools of Robeson County aren’t just teaching the importance of voting, they’re facilitating it.
The district held its third voter registration drive on Thursday at Lumberton High School.
District Social Studies Supervisor Andrew Davis said the drives are a district effort to promote civic engagement and stress the importance of voting to students.
November’s general election is just over a month away, and many students are learning about elections in class. Davis said the voter drives give students a chance to take what they’ve learned in the classroom and put it into action.
“When students actually see the ballot, see the pre-registration card, it becomes real to them. They understand what they’ve been taught is the truth and they can participate," said Davis.
Students ages 16 and 17 are able to pre-register to vote and anyone in the community ages 18 and up are able to register to vote in November’s election.
“If you’re a student, or if you’re of age, or if you just want to understand and learn and see what the process is like, we welcome you," said Davis.
Overall, Davis said the first few voter registration drives were successful, but he’s not overly concerned about the total numbers.
“I always say if you can get one, that’s one person who is now registered, who is now eligible to vote in their district and has done their civic duty and that’s important to me," said Davis.
Public Schools of Robeson County aren’t promoting any party during their voter registration drives.
If you haven’t had a chance to register to vote in North Carolina, the school district is holding two more voter registration drives. Everyone is allowed to participate.
These drives will take place Friday, Oct. 2 at Fairmont High School and Monday, Oct. 5 at Red Springs High School. The registration drives will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
