Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Conway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway lotto player is $100,000 richer after winning big in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at Main Street Express LLC on Main Street.
Officials said another winning ticket worth $50,000 was purchased in Aiken at Circle K #5377 on Columbia Highway North.
The two tickets matched the four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number to win $50,000.
But the Conway player purchased a PowerPlay for an additional $1, which doubled the prize money to $100,000 when a "2″ multiplier was selected.
Both players came within one number of winning the jackpot.
The Powerball numbers drawn on Wednesday were the following:
14 - 18 - 36 - 49 – 67 Powerball: 18
The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The lucky winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
