Police investigating Florence shooting that left one injured

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in Florence, police said.
According to a press release from Florence police, officers were called to the 100 block of E. Evans Street around 6:45 a.m. for reports of a person shot.
Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation revealed the victim was likely shot in the 600 block of Brunson Street, the release stated.
No suspect information has been released.
If you have any information, call Florence police at 843-665-3191.
