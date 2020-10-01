WATCH: NAACP holding press conference after meeting with Pawleys Island mayor over social media post

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County chapter of the NAACP is set to hold a press conference Thursday following a meeting with the Pawleys Island mayor over a controversial post on Facebook.
Marvin Neal, president of the Georgetown County NAACP chapter, said the press briefing is set for 12 p.m. at the pavilion outside of the Pawleys Island Town Hall.
Neal said the news conference is to discuss what happened during a Sept. 22 meeting between the chapter and Pawleys Island Mayor Brian Henry.
Henry commented on a recent Georgetown shooting where three people were shot and two of them were killed. A Moncks Corner man is now facing charges related to the incident.
In the now-deleted Facebook post Henry said that because it was a black man accused of shooting white people, there was no outrage.
Henry addressed the post early in September, saying his comments were “hurtful and insensitive.”
The NAACP chapter has called for Henry’s resignation.
