McMaster plans to lift restrictions on restaurant capacity ‘soon’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday he is planning to remove capacity limits at restaurants in the future.
The governor allowed for restaurants to resume indoor dining back in May after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, eateries can’t exceed 50% capacity.
“I will be announcing soon that we are going to be removing the limitation on restaurants,” McMaster said Thursday during an event in the Midlands. “We’d encourage everyone to stay outside as much as they can. We’ll not remove the mask requirements on restaurants, but we will remove that limitation.”
McMaster also plans to lift the requirement for spacing diners six feet apart. There is no word at this time on when he plans to lift these restrictions.
