‘May God be with you’: City of Conway pays tribute to mother, daughter who died following shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway officials took to social media Thursday to mourn “the loss of two residents” who died following a shooting on Suggs Street Monday night.
That shooting claimed the lives of Tasjunique Graham and her daughter, 3-year-old Bailey Simmon. The Horry County Coroner’s Office announced the child’s death on Wednesday.
“It is with deep regret that we acknowledge the city’s loss of two of our residents in a senseless act of violence,” Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said in a statement posted on the city’s Facebook page. “The City of Conway will do all we can to bring to justice the person(s) responsible. We pray that God’s promises and His healing gift of time bring comfort to the family and friends most affected. May God be with you.”
Officers were called to Suggs Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday for a shots fired call.
Graham was found dead at the scene and the little girl was rushed to the hospital where she later died.
The Conway Police Department is working alongside Horry County police, Myrtle Beach police and the FBI to try and figure out what led up to the shooting and who pulled the trigger.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Conway police at 843-248-1790.
