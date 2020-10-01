Man charged after pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian in Little River, according to authorities.
Master Trp. Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 37-year-old James Hampton Vereen.
The accident happened on Baker Street on the morning of July 18.
Vereen was traveling east in a pick-up truck when he struck a pedestrian who was legally in the roadway, according to Lee.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the pedestrian as Pamela Harding, 37, of Little River.
Online records show Vereen was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday evening and charged with hit-and-run with death.
As of Thursday morning, Vereen’s bail has not been set.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.