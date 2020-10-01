‘It’s truly an honor’: Marion leaders swear-in new police chief

"I have family in Marion County. I have nieces, I have nephews, I have cousins that are in the Marion County School District. This is home for a lot of my family, "Parks said. “Being able to come here and serve, I already had an inside track to some of the problems that were going on and starting to plague this community, so having an inside track and knowing that some of the programs I created while in Orangeburg, those are the programs that Marion city definitely needs and I’m ready to jump on board and get those programs going.”