‘It’s truly an honor’: Marion leaders swear-in new police chief

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Marion has a new chief of police.
A swearing-in ceremony was held Thursday night for Marion Police Chief Keith Parks at the Marion Opera House.
Mayor Ashley Brady said Parks has served with several agencies throughout the state and was police chief in two smaller towns as well.
Parks is from Lexington but has family who lives in Marion County. He said having relatives in the area has helped him get to know the area and the needs of its citizens.
"I have family in Marion County. I have nieces, I have nephews, I have cousins that are in the Marion County School District. This is home for a lot of my family, "Parks said. “Being able to come here and serve, I already had an inside track to some of the problems that were going on and starting to plague this community, so having an inside track and knowing that some of the programs I created while in Orangeburg, those are the programs that Marion city definitely needs and I’m ready to jump on board and get those programs going.”
He added that he’s grateful to have this opportunity to serve the Marion community.
“Having this opportunity to come back here and serve these citizens, to serve this Marion Council after some of the other agencies that I’ve worked at it’s truly an honor and I’m blessed to be able to come here and serve,” Parks said.
Former Marion Police Chief Tony Flower resigned on Aug. 31. Flowers said he took an opportunity outside of law enforcement that will allow him to spend more time with his family.
