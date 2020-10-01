Horry County Schools to continue hybrid instruction through at least Oct. 16

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County School District will continue hybrid instruction through at least Oct. 16, according to information on the district’s website.
HCS previously stated the decision is based on weekly disease activity reports released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The latest report, released on Oct. 1, shows Horry County with a “medium” incidence rate of 83.9%. The rate is calculated as the number of new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks.
Numbers also show Horry County with a “low” trend in incident rate compared to the most previous report, and a “medium” level of percent positive tests at 8.5%.
According to HCS, the county would have to be considered at a "low” spread for traditional instruction to resume at schools, which DHEC defines as a 0-50% incidence rate.
